

CTV London





St. Thomas police are asking the public for any information they may have after a man was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of St. George Street and Curtis Street.

Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

The man was not carrying identification at the time of the crash and police are hoping someone can identify him.

He is described as white, 250-300 lbs., in his mid 50s to 60, wearing brown cargo shorts, a red t-shirt, white sneakers.

He has brownish-grey hair and has a receding hair line with a goatee and facial stubble.

Contact police if you have any information.