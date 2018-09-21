Featured
Man clinging to life after being struck by vehicle in St. Thomas
Pedestrian struck on St. George Street in St. Thomas Ont. on Sept. 21, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 11:22AM EDT
St. Thomas police are asking the public for any information they may have after a man was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of St. George Street and Curtis Street.
Police say his injuries are life-threatening.
The man was not carrying identification at the time of the crash and police are hoping someone can identify him.
He is described as white, 250-300 lbs., in his mid 50s to 60, wearing brown cargo shorts, a red t-shirt, white sneakers.
He has brownish-grey hair and has a receding hair line with a goatee and facial stubble.
