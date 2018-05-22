Featured
Man charged with voyeurism at Ingersoll business
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:06PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:19PM EDT
Oxford OPP have charged a man in relation to an alleged voyeurism incident.
Police say it happened at Target Zone Health and Fitness on Thames Street in Ingersoll last Thursday.
A 48-year0old Zorra Township man was arrested and charged with voyeirism.
He was released and will appear in a Woodstock court at a later date.