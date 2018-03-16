Featured
Man charged with obstructing police in St. Thomas
A St. Thomas man is in custody following his arrest on Friday, March 10, 2017 in which an officer was injured.
CTV London
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 2:28PM EDT
A 30-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with obstructing police after he provided a false name to them.
St. Thomas police say officers pulled up to a suspicious U-Haul truck parked in a playground on Confederation Drive last Saturday night.
They say there were two males in the truck and the driver was questioned and provided a false name to police.
Officers on scene were able to determine the driver’s true identity and confirm that he was already on probation with a curfew.
He is also charged with breach of probation.