A 30-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with obstructing police after he provided a false name to them.

St. Thomas police say officers pulled up to a suspicious U-Haul truck parked in a playground on Confederation Drive last Saturday night.

They say there were two males in the truck and the driver was questioned and provided a false name to police.

Officers on scene were able to determine the driver’s true identity and confirm that he was already on probation with a curfew.

He is also charged with breach of probation.