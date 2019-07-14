

CTV London





A man is facing several charges after he got physical with officers, St. Thomas police say.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence early Sunday.

They say the suspect was not to associate with a person at the residence.

Police located him a short distance away and attempted to arrest him.

Police say he began to fight and resist arrest. The man was eventually arrested and taken into custody for a court appearance.

He has been charged with assault, fail to comply with recognizance and resisting arrest.