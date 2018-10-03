Featured
Man charged with arson after vehicle fire on the 401
Car fire on the 401 in London Ont. on Oct. 3, 2018. (Diego Camargo)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 11:48AM EDT
One person is in custody following a case of vehicle arson on the 401 Wednesday morning.
Around 9:15 a.m., OPP were called to the highway after a BMW caught fire.
Police say one man was seen walking away from the burning car.
Opp conducted a search of the area and located the suspect.
A 43-year-old London man was arrested and charged with arson.
No one was hurt.