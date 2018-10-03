

CTV London





One person is in custody following a case of vehicle arson on the 401 Wednesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., OPP were called to the highway after a BMW caught fire.

Police say one man was seen walking away from the burning car.

Opp conducted a search of the area and located the suspect.

A 43-year-old London man was arrested and charged with arson.

No one was hurt.