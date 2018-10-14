

CTV London





One male is in custody facing charges following a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Trafalgar Street.

Police were called around 5:50 p.m. after a male was shot during an altercation on Trafalgar near Landsdowne Ave.

Officers found the male inside a nearby vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with a minor injury and later released.

The 28-year-old man in custody has been charged with: