Man charged in Trafalgar Street shooting
Shooting scene on Trafalgar Street in London Ont. on Oct. 14, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:14AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 12:57PM EDT
One male is in custody facing charges following a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Trafalgar Street.
Police were called around 5:50 p.m. after a male was shot during an altercation on Trafalgar near Landsdowne Ave.
Officers found the male inside a nearby vehicle.
He was taken to hospital with a minor injury and later released.
The 28-year-old man in custody has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon x 2;
- Point firearm x 2;
- Using a firearm while committing an indictable offence;
- Careless use of a firearm; and
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited.