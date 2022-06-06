Man charged in 'freezer murder' now in hands of a St. Thomas Jury

The fate of Chad Reu-Waters, the man charged in the 'freezer murder' case is in the hands of a St. Thomas jury as closing arguments were heard Monday afternoon.

The body of 33-year-old Ashley Pereira of Mississauga were found in a freezer along a cliff near Port Burwell in May of 2019.

Pereira had been missing for 17 years.

The 48-year-old of Jarvis was charged and arrested after the police made the discovery.

Reu-Waters has plead not guilty to first degree murder and committing and indignity to a body.

The jury began its deliberations Monday afternoon.