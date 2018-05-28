

CTV London





The man charged in connection with the beating of a dog in London last week has been released on bail.

Kyle Langford, 28, was released with conditions after he appeared in court over the weekend.

The suspect turned himself into police after a video surfaced showing a man striking and kicking a dog outside a home in the Clarke and Wavell area in east London.

Langford is charged with willingly causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

He will be back in court on June 13.

The story, as first reported by CTV London, went viral, causing quite the stir on social media.