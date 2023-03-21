Man charged in dangerous driving investigation, second suspect remains unidentified

One of the suspects wanted for alleged dangerous driving involving dirt bikes in February has been arrested and charged, London police said on Tuesday.

According to a release from the London Police Service, on Feb. 2 police entered into an investigation after members of the public complained of two un-plated dirt bikes being operated dangerously in the city.

Police said the two drivers were allegedly observed driving through red lights, passing vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic and stunt driving.

Officers attempted to stop the two dirt bikes, but both fled from police after being involved in a minor crash with an unmarked police cruiser.

No one was injured in the incident.

As a result of an investigation, a 26-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Race a motor vehicle

Careless driving

Fail to stop for police

Fail to remain

Two (2) counts of improper stop – traffic signal at intersection

No clear view to rear

Red light – proceed before green

No insurance – owner driving

Drive motor vehicle – no plates

London police released images of the two suspects in the hope the public would be able to identify them. As of Tuesday, the driver of the white motorbike remains unidentified.

The second suspect is described as:

White Suzuki dirt bike

Male rider

Black and white helmet with a camera affixed

Black coat

Green pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).