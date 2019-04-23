Featured
Man charged in cat's death calls it an accident
Koda, an eight-month-old kitten, was allegedly killed by the family's neighbour last week. (Cindy Rossignol/Facebook)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6:16PM EDT
A kitten killed by a gardening tool was the focus of a trial in Walkerton Tuesday.
Koda was an eight-month old calico kitten killed in Port Elgin last May.
The cat's owner says she saw her neighbour intentionally hit and kill Koda with a gardening tool, after the kitten wandered into his yard.
The neighbour, calls the cat's death an accident, saying he was surprised by the animal.
James MacDonald, 77, faces one count of willfully and without cause harming a cat.
Testimony will likely resume next week.