A kitten killed by a gardening tool was the focus of a trial in Walkerton Tuesday.

Koda was an eight-month old calico kitten killed in Port Elgin last May.

The cat's owner says she saw her neighbour intentionally hit and kill Koda with a gardening tool, after the kitten wandered into his yard.

The neighbour, calls the cat's death an accident, saying he was surprised by the animal.

James MacDonald, 77, faces one count of willfully and without cause harming a cat.

Testimony will likely resume next week.




