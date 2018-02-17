

CTV London





An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a violent assault Saturday morning near Parkhill.

According to police, they were called to a rural property on McGuffin Hills Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the accused entered the home by force and assaulted a male resident.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was transported to hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is charged with break and enter and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other and there is no concern for public safety.

The accused will appear in court Feb. 18.