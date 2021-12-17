Man charged after violent robbery in downtown London

London police have laid charges in connection with a store robbery in the area of Dundas and Wellington streets.

Officers responded to a store around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a 911 call about a robbery.

A male suspect had reportedly entered the store and then concealed several items before attempting to leave without paying.

He was approached by a store employee and a physical altercation followed, officials said, before the suspect took several other items and fled.

The employee was treated in hospital for a head injury before being released.

Around 5 p.m. the following evening, a suspect was arrested in the area of Hale and Brydges streets.

A 25-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with one count of robbery in the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.