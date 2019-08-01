

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after assaulting two people in Chatham Wednesday evening.

The first incident happened on King Street around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect approached a stranger and began assaulting them in an attempt to take their cigarettes.

A witness called police and the suspect fled. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect approached another stranger on Barthe Street assaulting him as well. The victim was not injured.

Police found the suspect on Grand Avenue and he was arrested. He has been charged with robbery and assault.