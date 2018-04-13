

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Woodstock police have charged a man they say took a stick from the front of a business showing support to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

On Thursday, the owner of the Comfort Guy on Dundas Street placed a hockey stick in front of the business. That stick was later stolen, police said.

“It was disgraceful,” said Bridget Vadermeer of The Comfort Guy.

She said staff took a photo in their hockey jerseys as a gesture of support for the Broncos organization, which lost 16 people in the horrific crash last Friday.

They also placed the stick in front of the business.

Later in the day, they noticed the stick was gone,” Vandermeer said.

She said they immediately went to look at their surveillance video to see if they could discover the culprit.

When they saw a man taking the stick from the business, staff notified police, she said.

Police issued a news release saying the man was seen walking east bound on Dundas Street towards the business.

He then entered the front vestibule and took the stick, they said.

The man was known to police and he was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 29-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with theft and breach of probation.

Vadermeer said she is pleased he was caught. “It’s the principal of the matter. We want to make sure Humboldt has the attention on them.”

She said another stick will be placed in front of the business Friday.