An employee of a Richmond Row marijuana dispensary has been charged following a three-week investigation.

Members of the London Police Service’s Community Oriented Response Unit on the London Relief Centre began on Nov. 29, 2017.

Officers seized $16,000 in Canadian currency and marijuana-infused edibles valued at $2000, all were seized as offence related property.

On Dec. 15, a 27-year-old Mississauga man was charged with possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was also earlier charged with breaching an undertaking.

In September, the same business was investigated and resulted in multiple charges against five men.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.