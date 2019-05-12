

CTV London





An Owen Sound man is facing numerous charges following an early morning standoff Sunday.

Police were called to an apartment building on Second Avenue East shortly after midnight.

Smoke was coming from one of the units and the occupant barricaded himself inside with his 9-year-old daughter.

After police got the man to release the girl, officers say the man began throwing smoke bombs at them.

The building and adjacent ones were evacuated.

The man peacefully surrendered just before 5 a.m.

The accused is charged with arson, uttering threats, mischief, and possess weapons for a dangerous purpose.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.