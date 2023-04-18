Man charged after he allegedly steals city bus, crashes into White Oaks Mall construction barricade

A London man is facing charges after a city bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall, according to police.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, police say a man got in an unoccupied bus and drove it a short distance before striking a cement barricade.

Officers responded and arrested a man at the scene without incident.

A 38-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and theft of a motor vehicle.

A London Transit bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall on April 17, 2023. (Source: Submitted)

London police make an arrest after a London Transit bus was stolen and driven into a construction barricade at White Oaks Mall on April 17, 2023. (Source: Submitted)