Man charged after breaking into Goderich, Ont. church

OPP in Huron County have charged a man with multiple offences after he allegedly broke into a church he had been previously banned from entering and crawled through empty ceiling space before falling through it.

According to a press release from Huron County OPP, at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, police received a report of a break, enter and mischief to the North Street United Church in Goderich.

Officers learned that church staff had previously banned a transient man from the property due to prior behaviour and non-compliance, but the man had returned and forced his way into the church.

Police said he was found crawling through the first and second floor ceiling space, after which he fell through the drywall, resulting in damage.

The man was removed from the property, at which point police were called to attend.

Police located the suspect a short time later, at which time he resisted arrest. He was eventually handcuffed and transported to the Huron OPP detachment in Clinton, Ont. for processing.

As a result of the investigation, Huron County OPP have charged a 32-year-old man of no fixed address with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Break and enter

Mischief under $5,000

Resist peace officer

Four (4) counts of fail to comply with probation order

The accused with held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.