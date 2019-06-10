

One man is dead, two are injured, and one is charged following a boating incident in South Bruce Peninsula.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday OPP were called after reports of people in distress in the water. Civilians already on scene heard cries for help coming from the water in Colpoys Bay.

Two civilian boats were able to locate three men in the water, two of which needed to be taken to hospital.

Police then learned that a 16 foot boat had sunk and a fourth person was still missing.

Following an extensive search that included the Coast Guard the body of the fourth person was found early Saturday morning.

After investigating the incident further a 39-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.