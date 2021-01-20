LONDON, ONT. -- A 34-year-old London man is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught with a stolen vehicle and firearms.

On Tuesday afternoon, an officer on patrol saw a Chevy Cruz with stolen licence plates in the area of Springbank Drive and Wharncliffe Road.

The driver was stopped and arrested without incident.

Police seized a sawed-off rifle and shotgun from the car along with some ammo.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.