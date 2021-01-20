Advertisement
Man charged after being pulled over with stolen vehicle, sawed-off guns
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:28PM EST
(Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 34-year-old London man is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught with a stolen vehicle and firearms.
On Tuesday afternoon, an officer on patrol saw a Chevy Cruz with stolen licence plates in the area of Springbank Drive and Wharncliffe Road.
The driver was stopped and arrested without incident.
Police seized a sawed-off rifle and shotgun from the car along with some ammo.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.