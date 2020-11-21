LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer and a paramedic.

Police say during a call, a 20-year-old man began kicking and punching them.

Police were called to the scene and that's when they say the suspect charged at them, throwing punches.

A taser was used and while the suspect was subdued, he began spitting at officers according to police.

The paramedic, suspect and officer sustained minor injuries.

The accused is charged with assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.