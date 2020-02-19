LONDON, ONT -- A 26-year-old man is facing several charges after a he was found walking around with a sawed off shotgun in Strathroy.

Police received reports of a man in possession of a firearm Monday afternoon in the area of Albert Street and Oxford Street.

Once on scene police quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

He was found with the shotgun along with a quantity of drugs.

The suspect is facing four charges including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.