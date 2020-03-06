LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas business owner has been charged with impaired driving after meeting police at his property to attend to an alarm.

Officers responded to the business about 6:30 p.m. last night and discovered the back door to the business was insecure. Police contacted the owner to come and lock the door.

They say when the owner pulled up in his vehicle a short time later police detected an odour of alcohol on his breath.

Officers tested the driver and say blood samples indicated he had 1.5 times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. He is facing an impaired charge.

St. Thomas police say they do not have a policy in place that requires them to release names of people charged with impaired unlike other police services that do have a policy.