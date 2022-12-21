Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police attended the hospital to investigate around 9:45 a.m. after the man went to the hospital with injuries sustained during an altercation outside homes in the 300 block of Hilton Avenue.
Police say the victim allegedly approached two unknown men outside a home when one took out a gun. The victim was shot by the man and suffered “minor injuries.” He went to the hospital the next morning.
Members of the Major Crime Section have taken over the investigation, it remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
