A night of drinking turned into an assault late Friday night in Chatham.

Around 11:45 p.m., the pair were drinking with each other at a King Street East home when a fight ensued.

One man struck the other over the head with the bottle.

After the victim fell to the ground, the alleged assailant repeatedly kicked the victim in the head several times.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 52-year-old Chatham man faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with undertaking.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.