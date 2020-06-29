Advertisement
Man arrested, woman remains outstanding following early morning St. Thomas assault
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 1:43PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas man is in custody and a woman remains at large following an early morning assault.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Alma Street, south of Talbot Street.
There are reports that a Taser and batons were used during the incident.
A 43-year-old man took the brunt of the attack and his 32-year-old girlfriend was also targeted.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident but a 42-year-old St. Thomas woman remains outstanding.
Both face charges of assault and assault with a weapon.