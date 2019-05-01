

CTV London





A vehicle theft at a downtown London parking lot that left the vehicle's owner injured has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

The incident reportedly happened at a pay parking lot on Richmond Street near King Street around 10 a.m. on April 20.

London police say a man had gotten out of his vehicle to get a ticket from the dispenser, but left the engine running.

While there, police say another man got into the running vehicle and drove away, and in the process he struck the the vehicle owner who was trying to stop the suspect.

The owner was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fail to stop at the scene of accident causing bodily harm and operation while prohibited.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.