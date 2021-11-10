Man arrested in break-and-enter after police find 70-year-old victim 'covered in blood'

London, Ont. -

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges including forcible confinement, assault, and break-and-enter following a violent incident in West Grey.

West Grey police say they responded to a residence on Concenssion 2 after receiving a call for help Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 70-year-old man injured. According to police he was covered in blood.

The man was taken to local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old suspect was arrested on scene and has been charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats

Mischief (X2)

Choking

Forcible Confinement

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.