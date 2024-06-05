LONDON
    • Man arrested for sexual assault after turning himself in

    A London man is charged after what police describe as a sexual assault.

    In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.

    During the interaction, police said the licensed service provider sexually assaulted the female.

    The victim left the business and reported the incident to police, where it was assigned to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

    In May, police said the suspect was arrested at police headquarters after turning himself in.

    A 26-year-old man has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

