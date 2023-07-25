Man arrested for mischief after allegedly spray-painting swastika

London police van was parked in front of the Market Tower, where hate graffiti, including a swastika, was discovered July 14. 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) London police van was parked in front of the Market Tower, where hate graffiti, including a swastika, was discovered July 14. 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver