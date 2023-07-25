Man arrested for mischief after allegedly spray-painting swastika

Two weeks after a building in downtown London, Ont. was vandalized with a spray-painted swastika and profanity targeted at the building’s Jewish owner, an arrest has been made.

On July 11, a man was seen vandalizing the Market Tower building, owned by Shmuel Farhi of Farhi holdings.

A sign in the Wellington Street and Southdale Road East area was also defaced, according to police.

The accused, a 29-year-old London man, has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court in August in relation to these charges.