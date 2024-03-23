Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.

LONDON
    A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.

    London Police Service (LPS) said several 9-1-1 calls were places around 3:40 p.m. regarding a man allegedly pointing a firearm at vehicles and houses in the area of Trafalgar Road and Hale Street.

    LPS said several officers attended the area and located the suspect holding the alleged firearm near Hale Street and Tweedsmuir Avenue.

    Police said that after a brief altercation with the suspect, he was arrested.

    No injuries were reported but police did seize an imitation firearm.

    A 33-year-old London man was charged with pointing a firearm, possessing an imitation weapon, and resisting arrest.

    He’s scheduled to appear in a London courtroom in May to answer to the charges.

