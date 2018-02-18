Featured
Man arrested following high speed chase near Clinton
File
CTV London
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 3:05PM EST
A Woolworth Township man is facing several charges following a high speed chase throughout Perth County Saturday.
Perth County OPP tried to stop a dangerous driver, reaching more than double the posted speed limit at times.
A spike belt had to be deployed in Clinton to bring the vehicle to a stop.
No one was hurt.
The 52-year-old driver was arrested and charged with:
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
• Flight from police
• Mischief over $5000
• Resist peace officer
• Possession of methamphetamine
The suspect was remanded into custody.