

CTV London





A Woolworth Township man is facing several charges following a high speed chase throughout Perth County Saturday.

Perth County OPP tried to stop a dangerous driver, reaching more than double the posted speed limit at times.

A spike belt had to be deployed in Clinton to bring the vehicle to a stop.

No one was hurt.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested and charged with:

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

• Flight from police

• Mischief over $5000

• Resist peace officer

• Possession of methamphetamine

The suspect was remanded into custody.