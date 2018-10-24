

CTV London





A Guelph man has been arrested after trying to cross from the United States to Canada with hundreds of pounds of cocaine in his transport truck.

It happened on Oct. 21 at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

Court documents said the man told officers that he had a load of blackberries he was transporting to Canada from Mexico via Texas.

When asked, the man told officers he did not witness the complete loading of the trailer, which prompted them to pull him over for inspection.

His truck underwent an x-ray, where four anomalies were found in the cab of the truck.

Documents show that 112 vacuum-sealed kilogram packages tested positive for cocaine.

The man was arrested for transportation of narcotics, and charged with attempting to distribute controlled substances.