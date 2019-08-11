Featured
Man arrested and charged with various offenses including assault with a weapon
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019
At approximately 5:00am on Sunday, August 11 South Bruce OPP responded to a male barricaded in a residence on Bruce Road 1 in Huron-Kinloss Township.
After 8 hours, the OPP TRU Team entered the residence and has since arrested the accused with multiple charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, death threats, and mischief.