

CTV London





A man is facing charges after police say he broke through two doors and stabbed, kicked and punched his wife.

On Saturday around 1 a.m., St. Thomas police responded to a northeast neighbourhood about a domestic situation.

They say a 48-year-old man kicked in a door where his wife was staying. The man then stabbed his wife in the arm as she fled to a locked room with the husband chasing her, police say.

The man got through the second door, police say, and that's when he continued to punch and kick at her until he fled.

He was arrested a short time later without incident and is being held for a court appearance.

The man is charged with break and enter, uttering threats, two counts of assault with a weapon and assault and mischief under $5,000.

The woman had non-life threatening injuries.