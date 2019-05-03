

CTV London





A 19-year-old St. Thomas man is facing charges after he allegedly fired four shots into his bedroom wall following an argument with his brother.

Police were surrounded a residence in south-east St. Thomas around four p.m. after the suspects brother reported the incident.

According to police the two men had an argument and the 19-year-old went to his room and shot four rounds into his own wall.

Police arrested him as he attempted to flee on his bike. After searching the home the gun was found and seized.

The suspect has bee charged with one count Careless Use of a Firearm, one count Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and one count Discharge Firearm in a Reckless Manner.