Man arrested after driving toward crowd of people in Port Dover
A van allegedly drove towards a group of people on the beach at Port Dover. (Brandon Kitchen / Facebook)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 2:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 4, 2018 3:28PM EDT
A van drove towards a group of people on Port Dover’s crowded beach on Saturday, police say.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. near Walker and George Streets.
A man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other charges.
The van appears to have backed up on the street around crowds of people, before accelerating over a curb and onto the sand towards a group of people.
It is not clear whether anyone was injured, nor was the motivation for the incident.
Walker Street was closed while police investigated.
It re-opened at approximately 2:46 p.m.