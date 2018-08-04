

CTV London





A van drove towards a group of people on Port Dover’s crowded beach on Saturday, police say.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. near Walker and George Streets.

A man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other charges.

The van appears to have backed up on the street around crowds of people, before accelerating over a curb and onto the sand towards a group of people.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured, nor was the motivation for the incident.

Walker Street was closed while police investigated.

It re-opened at approximately 2:46 p.m.