Man arrested after brandishing knife in Owen Sound laundromat
CTV London
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 6:12AM EDT
Several patrons inside an Owen Sound laundromat were forced to flee after an erratic man entered with a knife Sunday night.
Witnesses saw the man enter and begin waving a knife around gesturing towards one person and talking to himself.
Police were called and the man was arrested without incident.
According to officers the suspect was under the influence of a narcotic.
He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and for breaching weapon conditions of an earlier court recognizance.