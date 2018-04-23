

Several patrons inside an Owen Sound laundromat were forced to flee after an erratic man entered with a knife Sunday night.

Witnesses saw the man enter and begin waving a knife around gesturing towards one person and talking to himself.

Police were called and the man was arrested without incident.

According to officers the suspect was under the influence of a narcotic.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and for breaching weapon conditions of an earlier court recognizance.