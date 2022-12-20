Man arrested after attempting to fight tree: Police

In what was probably a losing battle from the beginning for one Sarnia man, Huron County OPP made an arrest late last week after police found a man trying to fight a tree while allegedly intoxicated.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, a 39-year-old man from Sarnia was arrested by Huron County OPP after police found him intoxicated and attempting to fight a tree on William Street in South Huron on Dec. 15.

“Yes, you read that correctly,” OPP said on Twitter.

The man received a public intoxication ticket and was held overnight in order to sober up.

OPP once again remind the public to “drink responsibly.”