

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 47-year-old man was tasered by police on New Year’s Eve after allegedly brandishing a machete.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say they were called to a residence on the Saugeen First Nation around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for a weapons situation.

When they arrived, officers were reported.y confronted by a man outside the Highway 21 residence. He was wielding a machete.

Officers discharged a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser. The machete wielding man dropped his weapon and was arrested.

A subsequent search of the suspect found he was carrying two more knives on him.

As a result the Saugeen First Nation man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.