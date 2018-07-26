

CTV London





This could be a first. A Stratford man is in custody after trying to break into London police headquarters early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a man was seen breaking the front window of a store at 437 Adelaide St. and then later seen hitting the door of 572 Dundas St. before moving to police headquarters at 601 Dundas St.

Police say the man struck a glass exit door of the station with a bicycle chain, breaking the glass and then tried to enter the building.

Police Tasered the man when he would not drop the chain.

Roger Marchand, 42, of Stratford is charged with break and enter with intent; possession of a weapon; and mischief under $5000 x 2.

Damage is pegged at $3000.