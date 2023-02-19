Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee

A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.

Friday afternoon, a lone man entered a bank with his face concealed by a mask. He handed the teller a handwritten threatening note demanding the money.

Police say he was given an undisclosed amount of money before he fled the bank on foot.

Although the incident was traumatic for the employees, police say no one was physically harmed during the robbery.

Police were called to the scene and about three hours after the robbery, police arrested the suspect at a home near the bank.

Stolen items, including the cash, were recovered by police.

The 37-year-old has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering threats, and possession of property obtained by crime.