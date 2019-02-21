

London police say a man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly falsely identifying himself as an undercover officer at a local business.

Officers were called to a business near Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of a man saying he was an undercover officer and carrying a visible firearm.

On arrival, police say the male was arrested without incident and a replica firearm as well as $20,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

As a result, a 35-year-old of no fixed address was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, impersonating a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are reminding the public to always report suspicious activity.