

CTV London





St. Thomas police have arrested a 45-year-old year man after they say he assaulted a 47-year-old man in a wheelchair.

They say it happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. on Talbot Street near Ross Street.

A citizen called police after they say a man elbowed and slapped a second man as he sat in his wheelchair.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered the two men involved were brothers and the incident was a family dispute.

Police located the suspect a short distance away. As a result the accused is now facing charges of one count of assault and one count of breach of probation.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.