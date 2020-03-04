LONDON, ONT -- A 33-year-old man is facing charges after a road rage incident in Grey County escalated to the point of alleged threats and brandishing a machete.

According to police two drivers got into a confrontation after nearly colliding on Kemble Rock Road in Georgian Bluffs.

One of the drivers blocked the road with their vehicle before emerging armed with a machete.

Police say the driver then made threats to the other driver before leaving the area.

Police were able to locate the suspect a short time later and arrest the man.

The man from Georgian Bluffs has been charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, two counts of failure to comply with release order, and driving while under suspension.