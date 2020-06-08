LONDON, ONT -- London police have four people in custody after a man and woman were stabbed in the Pond Mills area Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road for a reported stabbing around 11:45 p.m.

Once on scene a man and woman were found injured. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man, and three women have been arrested in relation to the investigation, however no charges have yet been reported.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.