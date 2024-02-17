Man and woman face string of charges after nearly $29K of drugs, ammo, shotgun seized from residence

A London man and woman have been charged after a weapons investigation in the southeast end of the city.

On Feb. 14 around 4 p.m, the London Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Pond Mills Road and Commissioners Road East as part of an ongoing weapons investigation.

The search of the residence led to the seizue of a sawed-off Savage Model 30E 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, a pellet rifle, a ballistic vest, a cell phone and various drugs valued at $28,676.

A 42-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both from London, are charged with 12 firearm and drug-related offences.

These include unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

The male suspect has also been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.