Man allegedly makes threats with axe in St. Thomas
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 12:12PM EST
Police in St. Thomas are investigating after a man allegedly threatened others with an axe on Thursday.
Officers were called to John Street early in the morning after a noise complant reportedly turned violent.
Police say a man was taken into custody after making threats with an axe.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is considered to be isolated and police say there is no threat to public safety.