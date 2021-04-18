Advertisement
Man allegedly hit with pipe in altercation, Chatham-Kent Ont.
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 9:40AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 18, 2021 9:42AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent Police Service were dispatched to a disturbance on James street in Wallaceburg Ont., over the weekend.
Const. Ken Muir, said that two men were involved in an altercation where one man allegedly retrieved a pipe and struck the second with it.
The injured man was treated and released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was allegedly known to the victim and fled prior to police arriving.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.