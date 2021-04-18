LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent Police Service were dispatched to a disturbance on James street in Wallaceburg Ont., over the weekend.

Const. Ken Muir, said that two men were involved in an altercation where one man allegedly retrieved a pipe and struck the second with it.

The injured man was treated and released from hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was allegedly known to the victim and fled prior to police arriving.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact police.