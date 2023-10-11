Man allegedly brandishes knife in downtown assault investigation

A London man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man in the city’s downtown core.

London police say a man attempting to leave his residence became involved in a verbal altercation with another man unknown to him around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police report says the male suspect was blocking his doorway. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the male with it.

When the man attempted to leave the area, police say the suspect followed him, resulting in the man calling 911.

Police were provided a description of the suspect, who then fled on foot. He was located a short distance away.

Officers say a search of the suspect yielded a knife.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences;

Assault with a weapon; and,

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on November 20, 2023, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.